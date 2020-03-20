The Banker (2020) cast - Nia Long, Jessie T. Usher and Taylor Black star in first Apple TV+ movie

Apple TV+ has finally released The Banker, which boasts a stunning cast featuring the likes of Nia Long and Samuel L. Jackson.

At the moment, we're all even more welcoming of new movies hitting streaming services.

The likes of Netflix are better known for their TV content, but they've arguably delivered some of the best films of the last couple of years too. The likes of Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story and the Safdie brothers' Uncut Gems all come to mind.

On the other hand, Apple has recently been impressing audiences with their original TV content on Apple TV+. The service debuted in November 2019 and has already offered such efforts as The Morning Show and For All Mankind.

Now, they've unveiled their first original movie with George Nolfi's The Banker.

It was originally expected to release in December 2019 but experienced numerous delays. Nevertheless, it's here now and tells the compelling tale of two of the very first African-American bankers in America, who hire a white man to pose as the head of their empire.

SPORTS STAR: Fans are obsessed with All American's Darnell

Apple TV+: The Banker (2020) cast

As highlighted by IMDb, listed below are the cast of The Banker:

Anthony Mackie as Bernard Garrett

Samuel L. Jackson as Joe Morris

Nicholas Hoult as Matt Steiner

Nia Long as Eunice Garrett

James DuMont as Senator McClellan

Colm Meaney as Patrick Barker

Michael Harney as Melvin Belli

Jessie T. Usher as Tony Jackson

Taylor Black as Susie Steiner

Gregory Alan Williams as Britton Garrett

Paul Ben-Victor as Donald Silverthorne

Rhoda Griffis as Mrs. Barker

Crystal Coney as Anita Jefferson

Chris Gann as FBI Agent

David Maldonado as Bank Examiner

Of course, the top three billed actors will be all too familiar, but let's take a moment to spotlight some of the other key players...

Nia Long stars in The Banker

In the role of Eunice Garrett, we have the wonderful Nia Long.

Most recently, audiences will have seen her in the 2019 horror-sequel 47 Meters Down: Uncaged (she played Jennifer).

If you haven't seen it, then not to worry. She's starred in a range of films across her career, including the likes of 2017's Lemon (Cleo), Keanu (Hannah), The Single Moms Club (May), Are We Done Yet? (Suzanne Persons), Premonition (Annie), Big Momma's House (Sherry Pierce) and Alfie (Lonette).

As for TV, she was also in NCIS: Los Angeles (Assistant Director Shay Mosley), Empire (Giuliana Green), Dear White People (Neika Hobbs) and Hand of God (Izzy).

STAY SOCIAL!Best films to watch on Netflix Party

Nia Long at the world premiere of "The Banker" at the National Civil Rights Museum on March 02, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. "The Banker" opens in select theaters on March 6, before...

Spotlighting Jessie T. Usher

According to IMDb, Jessie T. Usher first appeared on screens in a 2005 episode of Without a Trace (he played Malcolm).

Two years down the line he appeared as Guy in an episode of Hannah Montana and continued to land brief roles in the likes of Lincoln Heights (Baby G), The Mentalist (Daniel Brown) and Criminal Minds (Daniel).

More recently, he has impressed in such films as sci-fi blockbuster Independence Day: Resurgence (Dylan Hiller), 2019's Shaft (JJ Shaft) and Amazon's fantastic superhero series The Boys (A-Train).

In The Banker, he plays the part of Tony Jackson.

Additionally, cartoon fans may recognise him as the voice of Lyle Hugginson on Level Up!

TRENDING AGAIN: How to watch Contagion in the UK

Jessie T. Usher attends 2019 Comic-Con International - Red Carpet For "The Boys" on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California.

Taylor Black stars

The character of Susie Steiner is played by Taylor Black, who most recently appeared as Emma Mitchell in the TV series L.A.'s Finest.

There's plenty more screen work where that came from though...

Continuing through her TV work, it's worth noting that she also starred in Dynasty (she played Ashley Cunningham), Lucifer (Misty Canyons), Midnight, Texas (Gina), Hey Girl (various), Gossip Girl (Tiffani) and Unforgettable (Anna McGraw).

SEE ALSO: Latitude Festival still set to go ahead

From 2005 up until 2006, she reprised the role of Sydney Harris on ABC's All My Children.

In other news, Parasite UK DVD release date confirmed.