Animal Crossing: If you could only bring one thing guide - what should you pick?

What answer should you pick for the Animal Crossing New Horizons question, if you could only bring one thing with you to a deserted island?

Animal Crossing New Horizons is now available on the Switch meaning Nintendo loyalists have something to do while staying indoors due to the current pandemic. The title has received incredible reviews thanks to being a gem that still allows us to be together, and it has resulted in fans asking what the correct response is to the following question: If you could only bring ONE thing with you to a deserted island, what would it be?

There are plenty of things to do in Animal Crossing New Horizons such as having online mates visit your island via the airport, as well as gathering fruit and making the island look all pretty. However, when you first make the trip to your paradise in the making, you'll be posed with a question we've all asked and been asked before.

If you want to know what the correct response is, below you'll find the choices and what you should choose for the 'if you could bring one thing' scenario.

Animal Crossing New Horizons if you could only bring one thing question

The 'If you could only bring one thing' Animal Crossing New Horizons question provides the following choices:

A sleeping bag

A lamp

Some food

Something to kill time

These are the only four choices you have to pick from so you're probably wondering what the best response is for this Sophie's choice predicament.

Animal Crossing New Horizons: What should you pick for the 'if you could only bring one thing question'?

It doesn't matter what answer you pick for the Animal Crossing New Horizons 'If you could only bring one thing' question.

The answer and question doesn't matter because regardless what you choose Tom Nook inc. will provide you with all four of the choices.

So, to be blunt, it's not as deep a question as you think so you don't need to compare what would be better for surviving a deserted island between food, a sleeping bag, a lamp and a magazine.

However, if the question did matter, we'd definitely go for something to kill time so we could do something fun in our final moments before vanishing away like dust.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available on Nintendo Switch only.