Ambitious Leeds summer targets: Why Bielsa should track former Bilbao ace

If Leeds win promotion, it's a game changer.

If Leeds United can win promotion to the Premier League, anything is possible.

The club will unlock millions in television money, and a potential takeover could get the green light.

Some big name transfer targets could become viable. Leeds have always thought ambitiously, from hiring Marcelo Bielsa in the first place, to targeting Premier League players Barry Douglas and Helder Costa when they did not seem possible.

Even a move for Real Madrid's Kiko Casilla was a big sign of ambition, although the move has turned out pretty terribly, Leeds gave it a shot and were successful in getting him.

So amid reports Bayern Munich are willing to let Javi Martinez leave this summer (BILD) - why shouldn't Marcelo Bielsa take a crack at bringing back one of his biggest success stories?

Martinez was a key part of Bielsa's dazzling Bilbao side. Recently the Spaniard told FourFourTwo that his Bayern boss Pep Guardiola 'always' asked about the Argentine.

Bielsa was a massive fan, with Goal reporting how the Leeds boss threatened to resign from Bilbao if Martinez was sold.

Martinez did go to Bayern later that year and has gone onto win seven league titles and one Champions League, but at 31, it's time for him to move on, with only 10 starts so far this season.

A versatile star capable of playing in midfield and defence, Martinez is perfect for Bielsa's fluid style.

Leeds need upgrades if they win promotion, and Martinez would be a serious one. He would give Leeds the experience they need, and he should be up for a challenge.

Martinez will have no shortage of offers, but if Leeds win promotion, the Whites and Bielsa could provide him with a challenge like no other.

In terms of a fee, it would be possible, but a wage agreement may be tricky. It's a long way off in any case, Leeds have to win promotion first, and the league needs to figure out a plan.

Bielsa though should already be making plans if Leeds do go up, he's that meticulous, and making a play for Martinez could be in his plans amid reports he's finally moving on.