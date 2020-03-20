Quick links

Aston Villa

Agent comments suggests Villa out of running for player after failed £9m bid - Our view

Tom Thorogood
Baptiste SANTAMARIA of Angers during the Ligue 1 match between Angers SCO and AS Saint Etienne on May 24, 2019 in Angers, France.
Aston Villa have been linked with Baptiste Santamaria.

The agent of reported Aston Villa target Baptiste Santamaria has welcomed interest from Napoli ahead of the summer, Il Mattino report.

Aston Villa were heavily linked with a move for the Angers midfielder in January.

According to ABC Sevilla, Villa failed with a £9 million move as La Liga side Sevilla are also showing an interest in the player.

Speaking to reporters, Santamaria’s agent says his player will definitely leave this summer and talked up the possibility of joining Napoli.

“In Naples they know him well. Giuntoli is a very competent person and knows the player well, as well as the scout Micheli. In January it was impossible to plan an exit, in the summer it will leave for sure,” he explained.

“Napoli is a world-class club, with history and tradition and used to playing the Champions League, we hope there will be this possibility.”

 

Santamaria, 25, has been in excellent form for Angers this season.

He has started 28 Ligue 1 games, averaging 3.3 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game (Whoscored).

Santamaria is predominantly a holding midfielder. His work out of possession and speed across the ground have prompted comparisons with N’Golo Kante.

Villa seemingly wanted to sign him to bolster their defensive ranks at Villa Park.

The Villans have conceded the most goals in the Premier League. It has been their downfall and could prove costly once the disrupted season draws to a close.

Regardless of whether Villa stay up, they're unlikely to be in a position to compete with Napoli for Santamaria's signature despite the Naples club possibly missing out on Champions League football.

