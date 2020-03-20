£75m player’s three-word response to Liverpool ace’s ‘back pocket’ remark

Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson are Liverpool teammates.

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has responded on Twitter to a post about him and Andrew Robertson fighting for the ball when the left-back wast at Dundee United at the time.

Van Dijk was in action for Celtic against his now Liverpool teammate Robertson when he was at United.

When a photo emerged on Twitter of the two of them playing against each other in a game, the Scotland international left-back stated that he won the ball and did well against the Netherlands International central defender.

However, Van Dijk - who joined Liverpool from Premier League rivals Southampton in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £75 million - has a different side to the story.

I won the ball, had him in my back pocket all game!! https://t.co/WwHiuPCtIw — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 19, 2020

I megged him — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 19, 2020

Stats

Van Dijk has scored four goals and provided one assist in 29 Premier League games, and played eight times in the Champions League for Liverpool this season, according to WhoScored.

Robertson has scored one goal and provided seven assists in 28 league matches, and scored one goal in eight Champions League games for the Reds this campaign, according to WhoScored.