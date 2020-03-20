Quick links

Premier League

£75m player’s three-word response to Liverpool ace’s ‘back pocket’ remark

Subhankar Mondal
29.08.2015. Glasgow, Scotland. Scottish Premier League. Celtic versus St Johnstone. Charlie Mulgrew celebrates his goal with Virgil van Dijk for 3-1
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson are Liverpool teammates.

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has responded on Twitter to a post about him and Andrew Robertson fighting for the ball when the left-back wast at Dundee United at the time.

Van Dijk was in action for Celtic against his now Liverpool teammate Robertson when he was at United.

When a photo emerged on Twitter of the two of them playing against each other in a game, the Scotland international left-back stated that he won the ball and did well against the Netherlands International central defender.

 

However, Van Dijk - who joined Liverpool from Premier League rivals Southampton in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £75 million - has a different side to the story.

Stats

Van Dijk has scored four goals and provided one assist in 29 Premier League games, and played eight times in the Champions League for Liverpool this season, according to WhoScored.

Robertson has scored one goal and provided seven assists in 28 league matches, and scored one goal in eight Champions League games for the Reds this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool before the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Napoli at BT Murrayfield on July 28, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch