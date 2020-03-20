Quick links

£363m reported Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target described as ‘incredible talent’

Subhankar Mondal
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates as he scores their second goal with Philippe Coutinho during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on December 22,...
Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have been linked with Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool FC midfielder Philippe Coutinho (L) competes for the ball with Leicester City FC defender Danny Simpson during the Premier League Asia Trophy match between Liverpool FC and...

Philippe Coutinho is a player in demand, with Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea among the clubs linked with the attacking midfielder.

The Express has claimed that Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all are interested in signing Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, is on loan at German club Bayern Munich until the end of the season.

 

The Brazil International who has a release clause of €400 million (£363.47 million) in his contract at Barca, as stated on the Blaugrana’s official website, although it is very unlikely that the Spanish giants will ask for that sum as transfer fee of, or that any club will pay it.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, who played for Newcastle United and West Ham United among other clubs, has given his take on Coutinho.

While Hislop has raved about the Brazil international, he does not think that Chelsea should make a move for the former Inter Milan youngster.

Phillipe Coutinho during the match between FC Barcelona angd Getafe, corresponding to the round 37 of the Liga Santander, played at the Camp Nou Stadium, on 12th May 2019, in Barcelona,...

Hislop said about Coutinho on ESPN FC, as transcribed by InsideFutbol: Coutinho is an incredible talent, but he has struggled ever since he left Liverpool, and maybe English football just suits him."

Hislop added: “I see and appreciate what [Frank] Lampard and Chelsea are trying to do with their youth and how they are trying to progress and their style. And the big question becomes, I don’t see a natural fit for Coutinho."

Barcelona's new Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho poses for a picture in Barcelona on January 7, 2018. - Coutinho is in Barcelona to tie up a 160-million-euro ($192 million) move from...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

