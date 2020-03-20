£363m reported Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target described as ‘incredible talent’

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have been linked with Philippe Coutinho.

Philippe Coutinho is a player in demand, with Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea among the clubs linked with the attacking midfielder.

The Express has claimed that Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all are interested in signing Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, is on loan at German club Bayern Munich until the end of the season.

The Brazil International who has a release clause of €400 million (£363.47 million) in his contract at Barca, as stated on the Blaugrana’s official website, although it is very unlikely that the Spanish giants will ask for that sum as transfer fee of, or that any club will pay it.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, who played for Newcastle United and West Ham United among other clubs, has given his take on Coutinho.

While Hislop has raved about the Brazil international, he does not think that Chelsea should make a move for the former Inter Milan youngster.

Hislop said about Coutinho on ESPN FC, as transcribed by InsideFutbol: “Coutinho is an incredible talent, but he has struggled ever since he left Liverpool, and maybe English football just suits him."

Hislop added: “I see and appreciate what [Frank] Lampard and Chelsea are trying to do with their youth and how they are trying to progress and their style. And the big question becomes, I don’t see a natural fit for Coutinho."