'Wow, just wow': Some fans slam Phil Thompson for 'shocking' Liverpool opinion

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but there are still doubts over whether they will be crowned champions.

Rival fans have hit back at former Liverpool player Phil Thompson, after he suggested to Sky Sports that the current Premier League season must be finished.

With Liverpool 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League there is an understandable desire from anyone with Anfield links to see the campaign completed.

Liverpool have never lifted the Premier League title before, and it would be cruel to deny them the opportunity, when they have come so close.

Thompson has now suggested that getting the campaign finished has to be treated as a priority.

"I would like to think at the very top the Premier League has said we need to get the league finished. That should be our main concern.

“There are more important things - notably the integrity of the English league and Premier League,” the former Liverpool player said.

But neutral fans think that Thompson’s stance only comes because he is such a big Liverpool fan.

Liverpool player wants league complete at all costs... shocker. — Fidgell (@IamFidgell) March 18, 2020

He wouldn’t be saying that if City were 20 points clear. — Si (@Watty_5) March 18, 2020

Pack it in Phil...*correction, the biggest concern is quite clearly the health of everyone. Football doesn't matter at the moment — Chris Bloomfield (@USAcharitycycle) March 18, 2020

Would he believe this if any other team was top of the league? Me thinks not — bob sutton (@bobsutton11) March 18, 2020

Why do I think this main agenda wouldn’t be so trivial for PT if any other top 6 team was on the verge of winning the title — Andy Neale (@Sparra06_) March 18, 2020

The season is over. You didn’t win the league, stop crying. — Arron Dowsett (@27Arron) March 18, 2020

The integrity of the league was removed when it was suspended. — Fraudy⚽️ (@AgentFraudy) March 18, 2020

Former Liverpool player wants the season to go on — INVINCEARSENAL (@INVINCEARSENAL) March 18, 2020

Wow......just wow. Desperate.



Number 1 priority is the safety of players, fans and employees. Nothing else trumps that — Andy Harrison (@HarrisonAndy73) March 18, 2020

Liverpool should have a clearer idea later today of the Premier League’s plans.

Liverpool are set to be in a meeting with every other top flight club to discuss what action should be taken, with the campaign currently suspended until April at the earliest.