'World Class player': Some rival fans question why their team wants to sign Liverpool attacker

Sadio Mane has arguably been Liverpool's best player this season.

Real Madrid fans on Twitter are unsure whether Sadio Mane is needed at their club after the Spanish giants expressed their interest in the Liverpool man. 

The Mirror has claimed that the La Liga side have made the Liverpool attacker top of their transfer list when the window re-opens. 

 

Mane has arguably been Liverpool's best player this season and is now one of the most dangerous players on the planet, and he will only get better. 

It isn't a surprise that Madrid are keen on the Liverpool forward, but it has to be questioned whether they would be able to secure his services given their current positioning in Europe and Liverpool's. 

Some Madrid fans for one don't understand why they would sign him, not because he's not good enough, but because they have enough players in that position. 

Eden Hazard made a big-money move to the club last summer, but during this campaign, he has struggled with injuries and form. 

Whilst Mane can play on either flank, he is at his most dangerous on the left-hand side, just like Hazard, but that hasn't stopped Madrid from stock-piling the best of talents in their squad. 

Here is a selection of Madrid fans reacting to rumours linking them with Mane: 

