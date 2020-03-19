Windass shares what happened in Rangers dressing room after his tackle on Caixinha

Josh Windass of Wigan Athletic during the FA Cup Third Round match between Leicester City and Wigan Athletic at The King Power Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Leicester, England.
Josh Windass left Rangers two years ago.

Josh Windass of Rangers is helped up by Pedro Caixinha, Manager of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 23, 2017...

Josh Windass has shared on his personal Twitter account that Pedro Caixinha 'laughed' in the Rangers dressing room after he accidentally tackled him during an Old Firm derby.

In 2017, Windass went in for a tackle near the touchline, and in his follow-through, he ended wiping out his Rangers boss, who picked him and patted him on the back of the head. 

 

Windass stated that Caixinha still laughs about it even now and his slide tackle gave him the 'biggest carpet burn ever'.

Here are the messages Windass posted on that hilarious moment from his personal Twitter account:

Whilst Windass would have felt that pain of sliding across the carpet in the technical area, he and his manager, would have no doubt been more hurt from the defeat they suffered that day.

Rangers have come a long way since then, and even though Steven Gerrard will be annoyed at how they have performed since the turn of the year, improvements have been made.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between Rangers FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Ibrox Stadium on March 12, 2020 in...

This current global health pandemic has put near-on everything at a standstill, as the fans of the two Glasgow clubs were looking forward to the Old Firm before games were postponed. 

It is now a waiting game as English football has made it clear that there will be no action until the end of April at the earliest, as Scotland will no doubt follow suit. 

It means that next season is bound to be affected because games will have to be played in the summer if it is safe to do so. 

