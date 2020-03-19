Who does Ocado deliver for? Retailer stocks Waitrose products but website down as demand soars

With supermarkets being overrun, many shoppers are turning to online retailers, such as Ocado, to stock up.

It's fairly safe to say that 2020 hasn't got off to the best of starts.

After political tensions almost sparked World War III, the world has been turned upside down by the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

As a result, members of the public are being forced to self-isolate and stock up on food and supplies to make it through.

However, this has led many supermarkets to run out stock of essential items such as pasta, milk, eggs, soap and toilet roll.

For many, this has been the signal to move their shopping online, making use of delivery services from the main supermarkets as well as other retailers such as Ocado.

An introduction to Ocado

Compared to the main UK supermarkets, Ocado is a relatively new business. The retailer is online-only and delivers groceries straight to customers' doors.

The retailer started trading in 2002 and has become a leading light in the online food delivery service since.

Who does Ocado deliver for?

Unlike the main supermarkets, which all have their own delivery service, Ocado is its own entity, meaning it stocks its own products as well as many favourite brands.

Although, since the business was launched, it has had a partnership with the supermarket chain Waitrose and sells a selection of branded Waitrose products as well.

However, that deal, which has run since 2002, is coming to an end in 2020 and from September, Ocado is set to begin a new partnership with M&S.

Shoppers will have to stay patient

As more and more shoppers are forced to stay at home, demand has been growing for online food shops and as a result, the pressure on retailers such as Ocado is soaring.

So much so that as of March 18th, the Ocado website has shut down to allow the retailer to work through a backlog of orders.

According to a statement released on the Ocado website, the website will re-open from Saturday, March 21st.