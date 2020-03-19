Who dies in All American season 2? Shocking deaths met with mixed fan reaction!

It just gets better and better, but who dies in All American season 2?

She's known to many as the creator and executive producer of TV series Jane by Design, which premiered on ABC back in 2012. More recently, she's gaining an admirable reputation for having created the incredible All American, which surfaced in 2018 and immediately attracted audiences with its captivating story of an American football player.

All American season 2

In March 2020, fans were invited to witness the season 2 finale.

The sixteenth episode of the season - titled 'Decisions' - teased much more to come and provided a satisfying conclusion to yet another stellar collection of work.

Across the season, we were reacquainted with characters we became so close to throughout the first season, and of course, some we immediately took a disliking to.

As expected, the latest crop of episodes raised the stakes and we witnessed some losses this time around.

Who dies in All American season 2?

*WARNING: SPOILERS*

In All American season 2, both Corey (played by Chad L. Coleman) and Tyrone (Demetrius Shipp Jr) died.

The first will be known to fans as Spencer's biological father, whose football dreams were tragically dashed when faced with a serious illness back in the day.

He eventually dies as a result in a heartbreaking scene. His family are loading up the car, casually joking around, but suddenly it dawns on us that he hasn't come out from the cabin. He's revealed, passed away sitting in a chair.

It's arguably the most intense moment of the season and the screams are sure to stay with us.

Additionally, Tyrone's fate was sealed after being released from prison, as a result of Preach's decision not to testify against him. Despite the initial belief that he's gotten away with it, he is then killed by Ruth Scott in an act of revenge.

Fans react to All American season 2 deaths

Of course, these two significant series deaths have been met with a variety of reactions.

A number of fans clearly aren't upset by Tryone's fate, but Corey's is a different story entirely! The decision to kill his character has had a number of audiences in tears, and we suspect there'll be plenty more tears shed as viewers continue to flock to season 2.

Check out a selection of tweets

im kinda behind on all american but corey just died and i cant stop crying — khadija dhariwal (@KhadijaDhariwal) January 6, 2020

Catching up on All American and if Tyrone ain’t dead by the time I’m caught up, imma be pissed — Qui. (@QuiMonique__) February 14, 2020

Awe Corey on all American died this season emotional af — GBABY (@_gabbyann_) March 19, 2020

i’m over here sobbing watching All American cause Corey died like that — (@tinasolovely_) March 18, 2020

All American Season 2 is sad as hell, why Corey had to die — cisneroscarlos (@BatazVazquez) March 19, 2020

All American so good and I’m glad Tyrone dead — Lil.Choc (@STiajah) February 25, 2020

