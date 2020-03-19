Where to watch Contagion in the UK: Steven Soderbergh's 2011 film is trending again!

Christopher Weston
Contagion
Under current circumstances, audiences are wondering where to watch Contagion in the UK.

The public has been urged to avoid all non-essential contact as more and more closure updates continue to come in. 

Every day, more and more people are finding themselves stuck at home, so in turn, keeping ourselves entertained is becoming increasingly important. 

There are many things you can do to keep yourself busy in the house, but of course, nothing beats kicking back with a good film. 

Cinema chains such as Odeon, Showcase and Cineworld have closed their doors following government guidelines, while such films as A Quiet Place Part II and No Time to Die were postponed beforehand. 

It's a shame, but many are taking the opportunity to go back through the years and watch older films, with one title standing out above the rest: Contagion. 

The 2011 film was directed by Steven Soderbergh and centres on professionals, officials and the public experiencing a pandemic. It's hardly surprising that viewers are keen to see it, so here's how to check it out...

Contagion

Where to watch Contagion in the UK

Contagion is available to watch on Amazon

You can rent it from £3.49, or alternatively, you can purchase it for £7.99. So, it's readily available whenever you want to watch it. 

Unfortunately, it's currently not available to stream on Netflix. 

Alternatively, you can access it from £3.49 on both YouTube and Google Play. 

It's definitely worth giving a watch, considering pretty much everybody else is right now. It's a good conversation starter! In fact, The Independent recently highlighted its overwhelming popularity, writing that Warner Bros. has announced that it's their second most in-demand film behind the Harry Potter franchise.

Not bad considering it came out in 2011. 

Audiences talk Contagion on Twitter

With more and more people checking it out, you have more people discussing it on social media. 

Even directors such as Edgar Wright (Hot Fuzz) have tweeted about it. Check out a selection of tweets: 

 

 

 

 

 

