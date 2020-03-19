Where to watch Contagion in the UK: Steven Soderbergh's 2011 film is trending again!

Under current circumstances, audiences are wondering where to watch Contagion in the UK.

The public has been urged to avoid all non-essential contact as more and more closure updates continue to come in.

Every day, more and more people are finding themselves stuck at home, so in turn, keeping ourselves entertained is becoming increasingly important.

There are many things you can do to keep yourself busy in the house, but of course, nothing beats kicking back with a good film.

Cinema chains such as Odeon, Showcase and Cineworld have closed their doors following government guidelines, while such films as A Quiet Place Part II and No Time to Die were postponed beforehand.

It's a shame, but many are taking the opportunity to go back through the years and watch older films, with one title standing out above the rest: Contagion.

The 2011 film was directed by Steven Soderbergh and centres on professionals, officials and the public experiencing a pandemic. It's hardly surprising that viewers are keen to see it, so here's how to check it out...

Where to watch Contagion in the UK

Contagion is available to watch on Amazon.

You can rent it from £3.49, or alternatively, you can purchase it for £7.99. So, it's readily available whenever you want to watch it.

Unfortunately, it's currently not available to stream on Netflix.

Alternatively, you can access it from £3.49 on both YouTube and Google Play.

It's definitely worth giving a watch, considering pretty much everybody else is right now. It's a good conversation starter! In fact, The Independent recently highlighted its overwhelming popularity, writing that Warner Bros. has announced that it's their second most in-demand film behind the Harry Potter franchise.

Not bad considering it came out in 2011.

Audiences talk Contagion on Twitter

With more and more people checking it out, you have more people discussing it on social media.

Even directors such as Edgar Wright (Hot Fuzz) have tweeted about it. Check out a selection of tweets:

Top rentals on iTunes today. Would you like to see Matt Damon beat Ferrari or lose to a pandemic? pic.twitter.com/Qq0sst1Mf3 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 13, 2020

I, like many, decided to rewatch ‘Contagion’, Steven Soderbergh & Scott Z Burns horribly prescient virus drama. I’d say that it’s a good film to watch right now as, though it’s bleak and sobering, it offers a glimmer of hope at the end. Two thumbs up (hands firmly in pockets tho) — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 14, 2020

Contagion becomes one of most-watched films online in wake of coronavirus pandemic. I watched it this weekend and it was a perfect predictor of what happened so far. If we follow the rest of the predictions, this will last a lot longer than anyone thinks https://t.co/ONLuYItY6V — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) March 16, 2020

Just watched #StevenSoderbergh’s #Contagion on @PrimeVideoIN. It’s spooky, so real and was prophetic. The Director is bang on and his analysis of the virus in the film and the way it spreads is chillingly similar to current scenario. #COVID2019 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 18, 2020

Out of all of the films I could have chosen to watch this evening it had to be Contagion.#LifeInTheTimeOfCorona pic.twitter.com/SG58SYzjpc — Dan Poraz (@PorazDan) March 17, 2020

