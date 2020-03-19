'What would Leeds say?': John Barnes hears idea he thinks Whites would dislike

Leeds United are currently seven points clear inside the automatic promotion places in the Championship table.

John Barnes has told Sky Sports News, which was broadcast on 18th March, that Liverpool cannot be handed the Premier League title, as it would raise questions at Leeds United.

Liverpool are 25 points clear in the Premier League, and with the season on hiatus, there have been suggestions that they could be crowned champions even if the campaign is cancelled.

That would spark questions further down the footballing pyramid, with Leeds currently sat seven points clear of third place in the Championship table.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side would surely feel entitled to be granted automatic promotion, if Liverpool were crowned Premier League title winners.

And that is why Barnes feels that Liverpool need to win the Premier League title mathematically.

"If you are going to give Liverpool the title, then who would get promoted and relegated?" the former Reds winger said.

"You can't just give Liverpool the title because we are so far ahead.

"What would Leeds and West Brom say? What would Fulham say if they don't come up and you promote those two? Do the bottom three in the Premier League not get relegated?”

Leeds have not played Premier League football since 2004, so it would be cruel if they were denied their chance to earn promotion now.

The EFL have suggested that their priority is to finish the current season, but it is not yet clear when play will re-start again.