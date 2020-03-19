Wenger wanted to sign Javi Martinez for Arsenal in 2014, now he's finally available

Arsenal have a chance to sign Javi Martinez. Should they?

BILD reported this week that Javi Martinez is on a list of players Bayern Munich are ready to cash in on this summer.

With his importance to the team diminishing, it is probably the right time for the player Bayern paid £31.6 million in 2012 to finally move on.

He became the club's most expensive player at the time and it has been money well spent, winning seven Bundesliga titles and one Champions League.

Arsene Wenger tried to sign him for Arsenal in 2014, with The Telegraph reporting the then Gunners boss enquired over a move, only to be promptly shut down.

Martinez proved perfect for Pep Guardiola's style at Bayern, with the Spaniard inheriting him in 2013.

The former Athletic Bilbao star is able to play in both defence and midfield, and this versatility, combined with his talent and used to Guardiola's methods make him ideal for Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, with the City boss' former assistant now in charge at The Emirates.

Martinez has made nine starts and nine substitute appearances for Bayern this season, featuring mainly at centre-back.

He is a more reliable player than David Luiz or Shkodran Mustafi, despite their pair's good form of late.

While Arsenal have William Saliba incoming this summer, it might not hurt to sign Javi Martinez too.

And he would come with the Arsene Wenger seal of approval.