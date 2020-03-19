Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Arsenal star's price-tag falls by £20m after 2019/20 struggles

Danny Owen
General view outside the Emirates Stadium prior to the UEFA Europa League Semi Final leg one match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at Emirates Stadium on April 26, 2018 in London,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are struggling in the Premier League and Mikel Arteta has not been helped by the form of £52m striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal celebrates during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on December 1, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Alexandre Lacazette’s transfer value has fallen to as low as £30 million, according to the Express, just three years after the Frenchman moved to the Emirates for almost double that.

Less than 12 months ago, a former Lyon captain was named Arsenal’s Player of the Year after a superb 2018/19 campaign, in which he finally lived up to his club-record £52 million price-tag with a glut of goals and some truly inspirational centre-forward performances (Guardian).

 

But to say Lacazette has not managed to build his best season on English shores would be an understatement. With the Gunners struggling for consistency in the post-Arsene Wenger era, their ongoing malaise has not been helped by the 28-year-old’s struggles in the final third.

Lacazette has looked a shadow of his once barnstorming self in recent months, netting just seven Premier League goals in 20 games.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal shakes hands with Issa Diop of West Ham at full time after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07,...

It appears that he is now at risk of falling behind academy graduate Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order and, with his contract due to expire in 2021, Arsenal would probably have to accept a rather sizeable loss if they wanted to cash in on Lacazette this summer.

The Express suggests that the 16-time France international could go for around £30 million. To put that in context, that is the same fee Leicester City paid for Ayoze Perez last summer.

If anything sums up how far Lacazette has fallen, it’s this.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal reacts after his goal is disallowed, a decision which is overturned following a VAR review during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch