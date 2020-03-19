Report: Arsenal star's price-tag falls by £20m after 2019/20 struggles

Arsenal are struggling in the Premier League and Mikel Arteta has not been helped by the form of £52m striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Alexandre Lacazette’s transfer value has fallen to as low as £30 million, according to the Express, just three years after the Frenchman moved to the Emirates for almost double that.

Less than 12 months ago, a former Lyon captain was named Arsenal’s Player of the Year after a superb 2018/19 campaign, in which he finally lived up to his club-record £52 million price-tag with a glut of goals and some truly inspirational centre-forward performances (Guardian).

But to say Lacazette has not managed to build his best season on English shores would be an understatement. With the Gunners struggling for consistency in the post-Arsene Wenger era, their ongoing malaise has not been helped by the 28-year-old’s struggles in the final third.

Lacazette has looked a shadow of his once barnstorming self in recent months, netting just seven Premier League goals in 20 games.

It appears that he is now at risk of falling behind academy graduate Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order and, with his contract due to expire in 2021, Arsenal would probably have to accept a rather sizeable loss if they wanted to cash in on Lacazette this summer.

The Express suggests that the 16-time France international could go for around £30 million. To put that in context, that is the same fee Leicester City paid for Ayoze Perez last summer.

If anything sums up how far Lacazette has fallen, it’s this.