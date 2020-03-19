'I played against lads from Liverpool': Trevor Sinclair makes claim about Anfield youngster

Curtis Jones has made a breakthrough campaign at Liverpool this season.

Trevor Sinclair has claimed that Curtis Jones has an air of 'arrogance' about him like players from Liverpool used to have when he was playing, as he told White & Sawyer on talkSPORT (18/03/20 at 10:25 am),

The former England winger made it clear that Jones isn't arrogant in a 'negative' way, as he questioned whether the Liverpool academy product could breakthrough to the England set-up next season.

Jones has had his breakthrough campaign at club level this term, with his standout game coming against rivals Everton when the boyhood Liverpool fan netted a long-range screamer.

With Euro 2020 now moved to 2021, it has opened the door for a lot of young players, who wouldn't have made the squad this summer, to potentially put themselves on the plane next year, as Sinclair questioned whether Jones could be one of those players.

"Another one, who is probably a little bit further afield [in terms of an England call next season], he's 19 as well," Sinclair told talkSPORT. "I have to say I was incredibly impressed with his performances when he has had the opportunity, and he's not had many, is Curtis Jones for Liverpool in that midfield area.

"I am not saying this in a negative way, but when I played against Liverpool lads that are from Liverpool, Scousers, and they have got that air of confidence when they are on the pitch.

"It's arrogance but it's an arrogance in terms of, 'I have got too much for you and I believe that I am going to show you'. He has that mantra about him. I am excited. Is he going to stay at Liverpool or go out on-loan to get some more first-team action?

"But it's really interesting to see what happens. Again, he is a little further afield but somebody I feel who could really stake a claim for the England squad if he gets given game time."

HITC View:

Next season will be very important for Jones and it remains to be seen if he decides to stay at the club, or move out on-loan like other of his fellow academy products have done.

Harry Wilson was at Derby County last season and he helped them to the play-off final, and is now producing positive performances at Bournemouth. Ryan Kent earned a permanent move to Rangers after his successful loan spell under Steven Gerrard last term.

It isn't paramount that Jones moves because even staying at Anfield, playing alongside the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson is enough for an individuals development at this stage.