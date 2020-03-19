TikTok: Who is in The Quarantine Crew? Bachelorette stars Hannah and Tyler reunite!

If you thought this idea of "quarantine and chill" was a last-ditch attempt from many softbois to flirt, then think again. It's brought romance to former Bachelorette stars Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron!

As the world faces the reality that a majority of us will be quarantined in our homes over the coming weeks, some bizarrely have managed to find love just in the nick of time. The Honeymoon bubble will see them through this difficult period, we're sure.

For The Bachelorette fans, we're sure you'll be happy to hear that things have worked out between Hannah and Tyler, and it looks like they're taking this lockdown as the chance to spend some quality time with one another. They've set up their own TikTok account!

Find out more about Hannah and Tyler's blossoming romance and how to follow The Quarantine Crew on TikTok here.

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron reunite

In the most recent series of The Bachelorette which aired in May 2019, Hannah Brown decided to give her final rose to Jed Wyatt, devastating fans with her choice in bachelor.

But although things ended badly between Hannah and Jed, her love life is having quite the turnaround, as in March 2020 she was spotted with former flame and co-star Tyler in Florida. The two have been inseparable ever since and now they're even spending the quarantine together.

However, we must note that their friends have insisted nothing is going on romantically between the two and their reunion was purely platonic.

This comes after Tyler Cameron had a small fling with supermodel Gigi Hadid in 2019.

Get to know The Quarantine Crew

Move over Hype House, there's a new collective of TikTok stars who are sweeping up everyone's attention.

Welcome, The Quarantine Crew.

While Hannah and Tyler have been hanging out in sunny Florida, they have been making TikTok videos under the username The Quarantine Crew. Also in the group is Tyler's younger brother Ryan, and their friends Kate, Olivia and Matt.

With just four videos thus far, The Quarantine Crew already boast over 100,000 followers and counting.

Follow The Quarantine Crew

To keep up to date with the latest on the new TikTok group, find them online here or on the app under @thequarantinecrew.

Clearly TikTok is the best way to stay entertained this lockdown!

