'This one stings': Some Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Sheffield United's dig at Owls

Sheffield United posted a tweet at Sheffield Wednesday's expense last night.

A tweet posted by Sheffield United regarding the ongoing global health threat hasn't gone down well with many in Sheffield Wednesday territory.

On Wednesday, United's official account urged its 330,000-or-so followers to regularly wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds, in accordance with the guidance issued by health experts.

And to demonstrate how short a period of time that actually is, they used footage from the 2017 Steel City Derby at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium.

More specifically, the video showed Wednesday supporters having their celebrations curtailed by Mark Duffy's goal, which restored Sheffield United's lead immediately after Lucas Joao had equalised for the hosts.

20 seconds is all it takes.....



Wash your hands pic.twitter.com/hsahcIKmsu — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 18, 2020

The Blades - now a Premier League side, of course - went on to win the game 4-2 after the ex-Owls striker Leon Clarke added to the scoring.

And this is what Wednesday fans have had to say about their rivals' Twitter activity (believe it or not, some of them have managed to see the funny side)...

