'This one stings': Some Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Sheffield United's dig at Owls

Fans of Sheffield Wednesday look on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City at Hillsborough Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Sheffield, England.
Sheffield United posted a tweet at Sheffield Wednesday's expense last night.

A tweet posted by Sheffield United regarding the ongoing global health threat hasn't gone down well with many in Sheffield Wednesday territory.

On Wednesday, United's official account urged its 330,000-or-so followers to regularly wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds, in accordance with the guidance issued by health experts.

 

And to demonstrate how short a period of time that actually is, they used footage from the 2017 Steel City Derby at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium.

More specifically, the video showed Wednesday supporters having their celebrations curtailed by Mark Duffy's goal, which restored Sheffield United's lead immediately after Lucas Joao had equalised for the hosts.

The Blades - now a Premier League side, of course - went on to win the game 4-2 after the ex-Owls striker Leon Clarke added to the scoring.

And this is what Wednesday fans have had to say about their rivals' Twitter activity (believe it or not, some of them have managed to see the funny side)...

Fans of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday: What do you make of the Blades' tweet - humourous or in poor taste?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

