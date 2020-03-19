'The turning point': Celtic player shares what Lennon told Bhoys players in Dubai

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has hit seven goals in his last 10 league outings for Neil Lennon's side.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has told the Scottish Sun that Neil Lennon’s chat with the squad in Dubai turned the season around for the Bhoys.

Celtic have been in unbelievable form since the winter break, and have accelerated clear of Rangers at the top of the table.

Celtic actually went into the mid-season hiatus sat in second spot, but they have had an almost perfect record since then and have taken a commanding lead.

The Bhoys are now 13 points ahead of Rangers, who have fallen away in 2020.

And Griffiths has suggested that Lennon’s words to the squad in Dubai had a big impact.

“The chat we had in Dubai was a turning point, not just for me, but the whole team,” the Celtic striker said.

“We talked about the run of form we had to hit to make sure we were top of the league and everyone can see we’ve been outstanding since we came back.

“We’ve not been beaten domestically and we’ve only dropped two points.

“I’m looking forward to making more strides forward in the coming months. The week in Dubai was great, so a full pre-season will help me hit my peak.”

Rodgers’ side’s improvement has been partly thanks to a formation change from Lennon.

Celtic switched to a 3-5-2 system which seemingly got the best out of their players.

Griffiths has certainly benefited from the formation change, which has seen him score seven goals in his last 10 league games.