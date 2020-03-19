Quick links

'That's a good deal': Pundit claims Arsenal would be selling player for a bargain price

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 2, 2018 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring in £52 million for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, amid interest from Barcelona.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on December 29, 2018 in Liverpool, United...

Arsenal could be offering a bargain deal on Pierre Emerick Aubameyang this summer, according to Shaka Hislop’s comments on ESPN FC.

Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal is very uncertain, as his contract is due to expire in just over a year.

Arsenal realise that if they are unable to get the rapid forward to pen a new contract then they could have to cash in on Aubemayang this summer.

The problem for the Gunners is that they may not receive the Gabonese forward’s true market value, due to his contractual situation.

 

And Hislop said: “It’s tempting because of his price and nothing else. €55 million, that’s a good deal for Barcelona.

“But as incredible a talent a talent as Aubameyang is, he’s not a fit at Barcelona. He’s been fantastic at Dortmund and maybe even better at Arsenal, who play to that style that he brings.

“But the challenge with Aubameyang is that he is so one-dimensional that you have to play to his style.”

Sport have claimed that Arsenal would be looking to bring in around £52 million if they were to sell Aubameyang.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29:Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and Fikayo Romori of Chelsea FC in action

For a striker with his goalscoring record that looks a cheap price in the current market, with Barca now reportedly stepping up their chase for him.

According to Sport, Barca have already made contact with Aubameyang so the Arsenal forward will be well aware of the Catalan giant’s interest in him.

If Mikel Arteta’s side were to lose Aubameyang it would be a huge blow to them, as replacing his goals will be extremely difficult for the Gunners.

