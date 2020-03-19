Tam McManus’s ‘better option’ for season bad for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, good for Celtic

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are trailing Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Rangers and Celtic do not see eye-to-eye over how the season should be played out.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon recently suggested that if the season cannot resume, then the Hoops should be handed the title, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Subscribe

Rangers Managing Director Stewart Robertson recently made it clear in a statement on the club's Facebook page that the Gers want the current season to be finished.

Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus has given his take on the situation in Scotland, and has suggested that if the football authorities are left with two options - whether to cancel the season or to take the standings as they are now as final - he would prefer the second one.

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 80 points from 30 matches, 13 points clear of second-placed Rangers, who have a game in hand, while Heart of Midlothian are at the foot of the standings.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “I would prefer that this season is played out at some point, but as we go towards August, September, and nothing’s happened, nothing’s resolved, you go to the following season to fit in.

“You have got cup competitions, you have got playoffs. I don’t want anything to be null and void, but if it came down to a straight option between null and void and standings where they are, the team at the top wins and the team at the bottom goes down.

"No preference for any club whatsoever. I just think that’s a better option than playing 30 games for a season (and then it is cancelled)."