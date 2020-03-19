Quick links

Statistical model predicts Arsenal and Tottenham fate - just one point between them

General view of the Premier League logo during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City at Wembley Stadium on December 9, 2017 in London, England.
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been left in limbo.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The Premier League's return has been pushed back today, with The FA confirming that action will now only come back on April 30th at the earliest.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, football was suspended until April 3rd, with a rather ambitious date suggested just hours after Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19.

Today, the decision has been taken to delay the return by almost four weeks, and even that seems like it won't be met given the severity of the outbreak.

 

That leaves fans wondering how the rest of the season could play out, with some simulating the final fixtures through FIFA or Football Manager.

Now, a 'sophisticated mathematical model' has emerged to predict the final states of the season, as told in The Times on Wednesday.

The model predicts Liverpool to finish top of the table on around 106 points, whilst Manchester United take fifth spot, which could see them head into the Champions League given Manchester City's battle.

General view of the Premier League logo during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City at Wembley Stadium on December 9, 2017 in London, England.

Interestingly, the model also has Tottenham finishing 8th, potentially sneaking into the Europa League, whilst finishing just one point ahead of rivals Arsenal.

Spurs had been in dismal form before the coronavirus crisis, and maybe the returns of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn can push them on to finishing ahead of Arsenal when the league returns.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

