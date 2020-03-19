Statistical model predicts Arsenal and Tottenham fate - just one point between them

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been left in limbo.

The Premier League's return has been pushed back today, with The FA confirming that action will now only come back on April 30th at the earliest.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, football was suspended until April 3rd, with a rather ambitious date suggested just hours after Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19.

Today, the decision has been taken to delay the return by almost four weeks, and even that seems like it won't be met given the severity of the outbreak.

That leaves fans wondering how the rest of the season could play out, with some simulating the final fixtures through FIFA or Football Manager.

Now, a 'sophisticated mathematical model' has emerged to predict the final states of the season, as told in The Times on Wednesday.

The model predicts Liverpool to finish top of the table on around 106 points, whilst Manchester United take fifth spot, which could see them head into the Champions League given Manchester City's battle.

Interestingly, the model also has Tottenham finishing 8th, potentially sneaking into the Europa League, whilst finishing just one point ahead of rivals Arsenal.

Spurs had been in dismal form before the coronavirus crisis, and maybe the returns of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn can push them on to finishing ahead of Arsenal when the league returns.