Euro 2020 postponement should help Arsenal land Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos has been brilliant for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

One of the biggest reasons why Dani Ceballos left Real Madrid last summer was due to his lack of playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spaniard was worried that sitting on the bench could cost him a place in Spain's national team for Euro 2020, which was scheduled before the start of next season.

Ceballos has done enough over the last two months at Arsenal to put his name in the hat but, with the Euros now postponed by a year, he will have to do it all over again.

The midfielder's loan deal expires at the end of this season and he is obligated to return to Real Madrid. The Galacticos could be tempted to keep hold of him after his impressive showing but he is unlikely to be a regular starter there next season.

That would again play a part in Ceballos's chances to make Spain's squad for the European Championship, which is something that he was already worried about at the end of last season.

Ceballos could well opt to leave Madrid for more game time, which puts Arsenal in the best possible position to sign him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old, should he decide to leave Real Madrid, will not be a cheap option for Arsenal considering his age and quality at the top level.

Arsenal could well negotiate another loan deal for Ceballos but, having already seen how good he can be, it is a no-brainer for Arteta to go all out for his permanent signature.