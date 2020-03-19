Sheffield Wednesday's local rivals follow lead of Sheffield United by mocking Owls on Twitter

Sheffield United had already taken aim at Sheffield Wednesday online.

Another of Sheffield Wednesday's Yorkshire rivals have taken aim at the Owls on Twitter.

Sheffield United had earlier urged their 330,000-or-so followers on the site to regularly wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds, in accordance with the guidance issued by health experts in light of the ongoing global pandemic.

And to demonstrate how short a period of time that actually is, the Blades used footage from the 2017 Steel City Derby at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium.

More specifically, the video showed Wednesday supporters having their celebrations curtailed by Mark Duffy's goal, which restored Sheffield United's lead immediately after Lucas Joao had equalised for the hosts.

And, several hours later, Huddersfield Town found a video of their own with which to beat the Owls.

20 seconds is the time it takes to #WashYourHands



Or for @dan_ward52 to run the length of the pitch to celebrate with the #htafc fans. pic.twitter.com/mb3RA7ZIlT — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) March 19, 2020

Huddersfield's clip showed them eliminating Sheffield Wednesday from the 2017 Championship play-offs on penalties at the semi-final stage.

The Terriers, whose rivalry with the Owls is a fairly tame one, later went on to win the thing and finish and survive in the Premier League the following campaign.