'Seriously': Some Arsenal fans react to rumour about £20m European Cup winner

Arsenal have been linked with Dejan Lovren.

Arsenal fans on Twitter are unimpressed and have been left stunned with the rumours that they are keen on signing Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren this summer.

La Lazio Siamo Noi have claimed that Arsenal and their North London rivals are keen on the 30-year-old defender, who won the Champions League last season.

Arsenal already have defensive problems, so potentially signing a player in Lovren, who doesn't have a great reputation, isn't exactly sitting well with some of their fans.

There's no doubt that Arsenal need to improve their defensive side of the game - they have had this issue for 10 years, but it has to be questioned whether Lovren is the answer to their problems.

Lovren moved to Anfield during the summer of 2014 when he made a £20 million switch to the Merseyside club from Southampton [BBC Sport].

Since then, he has had an up and down at his current club - from being questioned about his future to winning the European Cup last term, and now being on the verge of being a Premier League winner.

Arsenal are hoping to get on that track in the near future under Mikel Arteta, and given that they will be building for the long-term when the window re-opens, the Emirates faithful don't see the Croatian as someone who can help them on that path.

Here is a selection of Arsenal fans reacting to the Lovren rumours:

Croatian Mustafi — GoonerManc (@MK_1997som) March 17, 2020

As a footballer? — Edmund Lawrence (@edmundmlawrence) March 17, 2020

Are you for real — Benosky (@BenBenosky10) March 17, 2020

Ridiculous question. How about absolutely not — Graham (@GP71107) March 17, 2020

Luiz and him would be a disaster! — Carlito (@CarlitoRemo) March 17, 2020

Their is no point signing him....dead wood — F-shine (@itz_fshine) March 17, 2020

Seriously? No. — Mike Schneider (@schneidermike) March 16, 2020