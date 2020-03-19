‘Self-interest’: BBC pundit reacts to Rangers and Celtic stance

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are trailing Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Rangers and Celtic officials have been having their say about the Scottish Premiership season.

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when Rangers and Celtic will play this season’s games again.

The Hoops are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 80 points from 30 matches.

Steven Gerrard’s side are currently second in the standings with 67 points from 29 games.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon recently suggested that if the season cannot resume, then the Hoops should be handed the title, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Rangers Managing Director Stewart Robertson recently made it clear in a statement on the club's Facebook page that the Gers want the current season to be finished.

Robertson added that Rangers will not play the remainder of the games this season behind closed door.

Alex Rae played for Rangers from 2004 until 2006, and the former midfielder - who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport - has given his take on the situations of the Gers and the Hoops.

Rae told The Scottish Sun when asked about Robertson and Lennon’s comments: “If Rangers were in Celtic's position, would they be saying this? Probably unlikely. However, what I can say is Celtic would most CERTAINLY be saying, 'you can't hand it over'.

“When you fire that question out one way, if Rangers were in this position, they would be saying, 'we're miles ahead give us the title', similar to what Celtic's doing.

“If you are roles reversed it would be the exact same. Everyone is looking out for self-interest, why would teams not be looking out for their own interest. You can understand all those points of view. There is no right or wrong here.”