TikTok 'Savage' dance tutorial step by step - learn Megan Thee Stallion dance!

There's a new dance craze cleaning up on TikTok and its to none other than Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage'.

Ever since 'Hot Girl Summer', Megan Thee Stallion has rocketed from rising rapper to bonafide star.

Now, her latest single 'Savage' is gaining a huge fanbase thanks to a TikTok dance routine which has been created for the track. Find out how to do the 'Savage' dance here!

SEE ALSO: Bachelorette stars form The Quarantine Crew on TikTok

@charlidamelio in honor of @theestallion posting us we decided to do this again @keke.janajah ♬ Savage - Megan Thee Stallion

What is the 'Savage' TikTok dance?

It is unconfirmed who created the routine as of yet, but it has been highly popularised by TikTok's dance star Charli D'Amelio.

The dance lasts just 15 seconds and comes from the chorus of Megan's song. There are two variations of the dance routine, but the one Charli does appears to be more popular.

The lyrics people are dancing to are the following:

"...I'm a savage, classy, boujie, ratchet. Sassy, moody, nasty. Acting stupid, what's happening.

TikTok: 'Savage' dance tutorial

We've tried to lay out the basic routine below so you can follow along in your own TikTok videos.

Hold your arms in the position as if you just hit the woah, then pop your left arm up once on "savage"

Circle your arms anticlockwise and clap

Sway your hips left to right on "classy, bougie"

Angle to the right, hold your right hand behind your head and left hand circling your left hip to "ratchet" - and pop your hip on the second circle!

Pull your left arm across your body and then circle over your head to "sassy," do the arm wave to "moody" and dip it low to "nasty"

Do a cross across your body to "acting" and then wiggle your fingers with your thumbs on your temples to "stupid"

Place your left then your right hand by your hips, palms up to "what's happening"

Shimmy, then make a figure 8 with your left hand as "what's happening" repeats

Cross your arms in front of you, then snap your hands up so they hit together - do this three times quickly!

Put your hands in fists either side of your head and sway your hips side to side to the last "I'm a savage"

@charlidamelio in honor of @theestallion posting us we decided to do this again @keke.janajah ♬ Savage - Megan Thee Stallion

SEE ALSO: Best films to watch on Netflix Party for quarantine season