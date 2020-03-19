Quick links

Crystal Palace

Premier League

Rodney Marsh has made quite a claim about Crystal Palace

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of Selhurst Park the home stadium of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park on October 6, 2018...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crystal Palace are an established club in the Premier League.

A general view of Selhurst Park stadium before the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Rodney Marsh has stated on Twitter that Crystal Palace are quietly becoming one of the best-run football clubs.

The former Queens Park Rangers and Manchester City forward seems to have been impressed with how Palace are run.

 

Established Premier League club

Palace may not be a heavyweight in the Premier League, but the London outfit are an established club in the top flight of English football.

The Eagles may struggle for survival in the Premier League, but so do a number of other clubs, and in the end they get the job done.

Roy Hodgson’s side are 11th in the league table at the moment with 39 points from 29 matches.

Pushing on

Palace do have a good squad, and if the London outfit are to challenge for top honours in the coming years, then they need to add better players and make big signings.

The potential is there for Palace to challenge for an European place on a regular basis.

The Premier League is suspended until the beginning of April.

A general view of Selhurst Park the home stadium of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park on October 6, 2018...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch