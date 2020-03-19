Rodney Marsh has made quite a claim about Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are an established club in the Premier League.

Rodney Marsh has stated on Twitter that Crystal Palace are quietly becoming one of the best-run football clubs.

The former Queens Park Rangers and Manchester City forward seems to have been impressed with how Palace are run.

>ION: Crystal Palace are quietly becoming one of the best run football clubs around..... — Rodney Marsh (@RodneyMarsh10) March 18, 2020

Established Premier League club

Palace may not be a heavyweight in the Premier League, but the London outfit are an established club in the top flight of English football.

The Eagles may struggle for survival in the Premier League, but so do a number of other clubs, and in the end they get the job done.

Roy Hodgson’s side are 11th in the league table at the moment with 39 points from 29 matches.

Pushing on

Palace do have a good squad, and if the London outfit are to challenge for top honours in the coming years, then they need to add better players and make big signings.

The potential is there for Palace to challenge for an European place on a regular basis.

The Premier League is suspended until the beginning of April.