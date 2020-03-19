Robertson names the Liverpool player he's glad he doesn't have to face

Andy Robertson embarked on a Twitter Q&A during football's postponement.

Liverpool's players are currently socially isolating at home amid the global medical crisis which has led to the suspension of Premier League games.

It was confirmed today that England's top flight won't get back underway until 30 April at the very earliest, so one of Jurgen Klopp's men took to Twitter to pass the time.

Andy Robertson embarked on a Q&A on the social media site to help keep fans interested during the period where they have been advised to socially isolate.

He was asked which of his Liverpool team-mates he's glad he doesn't have to play against and he might have been expected to name a forward player he'd have to mark.

He went for the PFA Player of the Year, Virgil van Dijk, on the basis that the towering Dutchman would head all of his searching crosses away.

There's also the added downside that van Dijk wouldn't be in the Reds backline, which he has shored up so stylishly since his arrival from Southampton.

It remains to be seen when Robertson and van Dijk will be allowed to take to the pitch together - on the same side - given the changing landscape right now.

Until then, the Scottish international can be glad him and the Dutchman are not opponents any more.