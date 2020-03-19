Resident Evil 3 demo: What is the Aqua Cure safe code combination?

The Aqua Cure safe code combination for the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo.

Capcom's Resident Evil 3 Remake demo is now available to download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, meaning players on all platforms can now taste a sample before its full launch on April 3rd. You'll also be able to join an open beta for its Resistance multiplayer feature on March 27th, but before then here you'll find the safe code combination so you can solve the Aqua Cure riddle.

The Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake looks incredible in comparison to its PS1 ancestor despite the fearmongering concerning its 'shameful loot boxes'. Its graphics look insanely great, and - despite being more action-oriented - it'll still provide plenty of frights that'll hopefully result in you enjoying it as much as the game of the year contender, Resident Evil 2.

For those of you who are enjoying the demo but struggling to open its safe, below you'll discover the safe code combination so you can solve the Aqua Cure puzzle.

Resident Evil 3 demo: What is the safe code combination?

The Aqua Cure safe code combination in the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo is left 9, right 1, and left 8.

You'll find the Aqua Cure hint in the drugstore owner's journal next to the safe, and the above is the code combination required to open it.

As for how you discover the code, you proceed to the Redstone Pharmacy and then venture to the back of the room where there's an Aqua Cure poster starring an alluring Call Me girl in a purple get-up.

You'll find the combination by looking at the telephone number as the digits 9, 1 and 8 are all circled in red with an arrow above them to the left and right.

In regard to what you get for opening the safe, the only goodie is a Dot Sight that you can combine with your handgun to make headshots easier.

Resident Evil 3 Remake launches for PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3rd.