Reported Liverpool and Tottenham target is now worth £80m more than 8 months ago

Premier League giants Liverpool and Spurs reportedly want Lille's Ligue 1 rising star Victor Osimhen - will Jurgen Klopp or Jose Mourinho get the striker?

Victor Osimhen’s price tag has risen by £80 million in less than a year, according to Le10Sport, amid claims that Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool want to sign the Lille striker.

The talented young centre-forward has seemingly emerged as a target for two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs for very different reasons (Sky).

Spurs are crying out for attacking reinforcements with the injury-enforced absence of Harry Kane brutally exposing the lack of depth at Jose Mourinho’s disposal. Liverpool, meanwhile, are not exactly desperate for a classic number nine but they would like one, aware that Osimhen would offer something different to the cerebral if profligate Roberto Firmino.

And it speaks volumes about the rapid rise of Osimhen that, in the space of just eight months, the 21-year-old’s price-tag has gone through the roof.

Le10 Sport claims that Lille could ask for £90 million – a figure that would see them earn an £80 million profit on a man who moved to the Stade Pierre Mauroy for a bargain £10 million in August 2019 from Belgian outfit Charleroi.

Osimhen has found the target 18 times in 38 games during a brilliant debut season at Lille with his pace, power and fearsome leap drawing comparisons with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

It may be too soon, however, for Tottenham or Liverpool to make this rising star their record signing.