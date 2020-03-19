Quick links

Report: World Cup winner Mourinho wants at Spurs is now up for sale

Jose Mourinho manager
Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen to snap up Jerome Boateng, with the central-defender potentially up for sale now.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Jerome Boateng of FC Bayen Muenchen looks on during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11,...

According to Bild, Tottenham Hotspur target Jerome Boateng has been put for sale by Bayern Munich.

Bleacher Report claims that Jose Mourinho wants Boateng at Tottenham, as he looks to strengthen his defence.

 

And it could be that Tottenham have their golden chance to get hold of Boateng in the summer.

The German international is said to be available, with Bayern making him one of three players they want to cash in on.

Good signing for Tottenham?

Jerome Boateng of Germany controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League A group one match between Netherlands and Germany at Johan Cruyff Arena on October 13, 2018 in Amsterdam,...

Tottenham’s defence has looked rocky all season, even with Mourinho at the helm.

The Portuguese boss, who is usually so good at tightening up his side’s defences, has been unable to at Tottenham so far.

The likes of Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez have all made errors at centre-back for Spurs.

And it is understandable why Mourinho appears to be looking at other options.

Boateng would offer Spurs experience and knowhow, but there are question marks over whether the 31-year-old still has the quality to play at the very top level, after a rather indifferent season for Bayern.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

