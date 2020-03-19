Report: Tottenham receive £65m boost over Arsenal ahead of transfer window

A report showed Tottenham earned more revenue than Arsenal.

According to a report by the Times, Tottenham earned more revenue than their north London rivals for the first time last season.

They report that Spurs' famous run into the Champions League final last term - where they were beaten by Liverpool - and the improved corporate hospitality on offer at their new ground were both key factors.

Tottenham announced revenue of £460 million for the last season, apparently £65 million more than Arsenal, who failed to qualify for the Champions League once more, under Unai Emery.

Spurs earned £108 million in gate receipts and prize pots, about £45 million more than the previous season - which can be largely accounted for with the Champions League run.

Tottenham's Daniel Levy may have saved himself a bigger task had he regenerated the team gradually during Mauricio Pochettino's reign.

But the fact that he has spent big on the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele, among others, indicates that he was willing to use the increased revenue to improve the squad.

The issue is that he waited until the issue was at a critical point - and Pochettino's ideas had worn thin with the same players who had heard them for years.

But they should be able to compete in the transfer market and it will be interesting to see which of the north London rivals comes out fighting if they both miss out on the Champions League again.