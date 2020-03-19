Report suggests 2018 signing may have played final Celtic game after boarding flight

Celtic's Daniel Arzani may have played for the club for the last time.

Celtic fans had reason to be excited when they signed Daniel Arzani on loan from Manchester City in 2018 – but it hasn't turned out as planned.

Arzani had impressed in Australia with Melbourne City, and after featuring for Australia at the World Cup in Brazil at the age of just 19.

The playmaker was touted for a huge future, and Manchester City swooped to sign him from sister club Melbourne City before sending him to Parkhead for two years.

Sadly, Arzani played just once for Celtic last season before suffering a major knee injury, and then only once this term too – and his time with the club may be ending.

The Scottish Sun report that Arzani has been given permission to board a flight back to Australia, where he will self-isolate for 14 days amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Yet with Arzani's loan set to end in June and Australia reluctant to let citizens travel overseas without special permission, a return to Celtic seems unlikely.

Celtic may be able to ask for permission to keep Arzani beyond the end of his loan deal, but with two appearances for the clubs in more than 18 months, that seems unlikely.

It seems that Arzani will just train on his own and get himself ready for pre-season, when City will likely loan him out again and consign his dismal Celtic spell to the history books.