Report: Liverpool want £56m star with Premier League rivals ready to sell

There aren't many who would walk into Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team - but Arsenal talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the few.

Liverpool have emerged as shock candidates to snatch Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Premier League rivals Arsenal, according to 90Min.

With just over a year remaining on the contract of a Gabonese goal-machine, Arsenal find themselves in an almost identical situation to the ill-fated summer of 2012.

Eight years ago, Arsene Wenger was forced to cash in on Robin van Persie when Manchester United made an offer the North London giants simply couldn’t refuse. And, according to reports today, Arsenal have now accepted that they will have to cash in on another Emirates hero to avoid losing him for absolutely nothing.

A £56 million signing from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, there is little doubt that Arsenal would still be able to demand a sizeable sum for Aubameyang – or perhaps even make a profit on a 30-year-old in the prime of his career.

Aubameyang has scored 20 goals in all competitions for an underperforming Arsenal side and he is one of the few players in world football today capable of walking into Liverpool’s starting XI, either through the middle or in one of the wide positions.

At 30, Aubameyang is not exactly the typical Liverpool signing with The Reds preferring to snap up young, promising talents with a huge re-sale value.

But the opportunity to sign a ready-made world-class attacker, and weaken a direct Premier League rival in the process, may be too good to turn down.