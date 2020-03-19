Report: Klopp has taken surprise step as Liverpool consider signing 23-year-old

Liverpool continue to be linked with goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

According to Sporx in Turkey, Liverpool have asked their former defender Martin Skrtel for information about target Ugurcan Cakir.

It's claimed that the Reds are interested in signing Trabzonspor goalkeeper Cakir, and have now taken steps to learn more about him.

The report states that Liverpool have asked Skrtel – who currently plays for Super Lig rivals Basaksehir – to hear what he thinks about the shot-stopper.

Skrtel should have seen plenty of Cakir in action this season, and whilst Liverpool scouts will have seen more than enough if they do actually want him, this does just give another view.

It would still be something of a surprise though, as Jurgen Klopp actually let Skrtel leave Liverpool in 2016, so calling him up to try and help the Reds would be a strange move.

Cakir, 23, has come up through the Trabzonspor ranks, and has picked up one Turkey cap, with more expected given his huge potential.

Liverpool signing another goalkeeper would have been a surprise just a few weeks ago, but Adrian's struggles in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid may just tempt Klopp into signing another top stopper.

Cakir fits the bill, but with Chelsea interested too, it could be a real battle for his services – especially if Skrtel has given a strong recommendation.