Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Klopp has taken surprise step as Liverpool consider signing 23-year-old

Olly Dawes
Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor celebrating the goal to 2-2 during Besiktas against Trabzonspor on Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey on February 22, 2020.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool continue to be linked with goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor celebrating the goal to 2-2 during Besiktas against Trabzonspor on Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey on February 22, 2020.

According to Sporx in Turkey, Liverpool have asked their former defender Martin Skrtel for information about target Ugurcan Cakir.

It's claimed that the Reds are interested in signing Trabzonspor goalkeeper Cakir, and have now taken steps to learn more about him.

The report states that Liverpool have asked Skrtel – who currently plays for Super Lig rivals Basaksehir – to hear what he thinks about the shot-stopper.

 

Skrtel should have seen plenty of Cakir in action this season, and whilst Liverpool scouts will have seen more than enough if they do actually want him, this does just give another view.

It would still be something of a surprise though, as Jurgen Klopp actually let Skrtel leave Liverpool in 2016, so calling him up to try and help the Reds would be a strange move.

Cakir, 23, has come up through the Trabzonspor ranks, and has picked up one Turkey cap, with more expected given his huge potential.

Martin Skrtel of Istanbul Basaksehir FK during the Europa league Round of 32 match between Istanbul Baakehir and Sporting CP at Baakehir Fatih Terim Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey on...

Liverpool signing another goalkeeper would have been a surprise just a few weeks ago, but Adrian's struggles in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid may just tempt Klopp into signing another top stopper.

Cakir fits the bill, but with Chelsea interested too, it could be a real battle for his services – especially if Skrtel has given a strong recommendation.

Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor AS during the UEFA Europa League match between Getafe v Trabzonspor at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on September 19, 2019 in Getafte Spain

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch