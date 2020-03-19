Report: Everton and West Ham want £13m, 6ft 3ins giant from title-chasing club

Two Premier League clubs, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton and David Moyes' West Ham United, need centre-backs. What about Galatasaray's Christian Luyindama?

Everton and West Ham are going head-to-head for the £13 million signature of Galatasaray defender Christian Luyindama, according to Takvim.

While the COVID-19 crisis has ripped through the football schedule, the Turkish Super Lig is still underway with a Congolese centre-half expected to make his comeback in the very near future.

Luyindama has only recently returned to training following five months out with a ruptured cruciate ligament. Galatasaray will be thrilled, as you might expect, with the 6ft 3ins giant giving a major boost to their hopes of lifting the top-flight title for the 23rd time.

No matter what happens between now and the end of the campaign, however, it feels that 2019/20 will be Luyindama’s last at the Istanbul giants.

England is calling with Takvim claiming that Everton and West Ham are looking at a £13 million summer deal for a man who impressed against Real Madrid and PSG in the Champions League back in the autumn.

Luyindama, the former Standard Liege defender, is understandably rather useful in the air, given his giant frame, but it is his impressive technical ability which could have caught the eye of the Toffees and The Hammers.

The 11-time international has completed 84 per cent of his passes on average with his ball-playing style likely to suit a coach like Carlo Ancelotti, who prides himself upon positive attacking football.