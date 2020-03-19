Report: English club think Arsenal will take a £21m loss on player they want

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly on Manchester United’s radar.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in securing the services of the 30-year-old Gabon International.

The report has claimed that United, Barca and PSG believe that they can sign the striker for £35 million.

This means that Arsenal will be taking a loss of £21 million on Aubameyang, with the Gunners having signed him from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £56 million.

Stats

Aubameyang has made 26 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, scoring 17 goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The striker also made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Gunners this campaign, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in the Premier League is suspended until the beginning of April due to the global health pandemic.