Report: Club slash Liverpool target's asking price by £32m

Liverpool are said to be considering offering Philippe Coutinho the chance to return to Anfield.

According to the Daily Express, Barcelona are ready to slash their asking price for reported Liverpool target Philippe Coutinho.

Sport suggest that Liverpool are interested in snapping up Coutinho, who is reportedly available in the summer.

The Express claim that Barca are so desperate to get rid of Coutinho that they would be prepared to slash their asking price by £32 million to get the Brazilian off their books.

 

Barca had wanted £109 million for Coutinho, but they would now apparently accept a bid of £77 million for him.

Whether that will encourage Liverpool to make an offer for Coutinho remains to be seen.

During his last stint at Liverpool, Coutinho became a key player, but he has not shone ever since leaving Anfield.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have gone from strength to strength since the playmaker’s departure - and look set to win the Premier League for the first time this term.

However, there is a feeling that Liverpool could improve further if they had more creativity in midfield.

And if Coutinho is available at such a cut-price, then Jurgen Klopp may well be tempted to make a bid.

