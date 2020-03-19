Quick links

Report: Arteta has decided future of Arsenal player Carragher said ‘isn't good enough’

(L-R) David Luiz, Kieran Tierney and Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal before a training session at London Colney on November 05, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

David Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

David Luiz of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 15, 2019 in St Albans, England.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are ready to trigger the extension clause in David Luiz’s contract.

Luiz joined Arsenal from Premier League and London rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Sun to be worth £8 million.

As reported by BBC Sport at the time, the 32-year-old central defender signed a two-year contract with the Gunners.

The Sun has now reported that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has been impressed with the Brazil international - who can also operate as a defensive midfielder - and the Gunners will trigger the extension clause in his contract.

 

Stats

Luiz has made 25 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star also played five games in the Europa League and twice in the FA Cup for the North London outfit this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Previous Jamie Carragher’s comments

Back in December 2019, Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said that Luiz is not good enough.

Carragher told Sky Sports following Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City after Luiz was dropped: "It's your job and sometimes you think you're looking after yourself, but you're hurting the rest of the team. That's why David Luiz isn't playing.

"I'm glad he's gone with Calum Chambers. We know Luiz isn't good enough, that's all he does, drops off to protect himself. "

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender David Luiz answers to journalist's questions on February 9, 2015 in Paris. David Luiz Moreira Marinho (born 22 April 1987), known as David Luiz,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

