Report: Arteta has decided future of Arsenal player Carragher said ‘isn't good enough’

David Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are ready to trigger the extension clause in David Luiz’s contract.

Luiz joined Arsenal from Premier League and London rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Sun to be worth £8 million.

As reported by BBC Sport at the time, the 32-year-old central defender signed a two-year contract with the Gunners.

The Sun has now reported that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has been impressed with the Brazil international - who can also operate as a defensive midfielder - and the Gunners will trigger the extension clause in his contract.

Stats

Luiz has made 25 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star also played five games in the Europa League and twice in the FA Cup for the North London outfit this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Previous Jamie Carragher’s comments

Back in December 2019, Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said that Luiz is not good enough.

Carragher told Sky Sports following Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City after Luiz was dropped: "It's your job and sometimes you think you're looking after yourself, but you're hurting the rest of the team. That's why David Luiz isn't playing.

"I'm glad he's gone with Calum Chambers. We know Luiz isn't good enough, that's all he does, drops off to protect himself. "