Report: Ancelotti's former club could try to hijack £30m Everton move, Arsenal still keen

Carlo Ancelotti of Everton
AC Milan could join the race for Everton target Gabriel.

Lille's Gabriel

According to Jeuneux Footeux in France, AC Milan could launch a move to try and hijack Everton's bid for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

It's claimed that Paris Saint-Germain and Leicester City are keen on Gabriel, whilst Arsenal remain in the race for his signature despite them taking Pablo Mari on loan in January.

Yet it's added that AC Milan are considering making a late move of their own, thanks to their strong links to Lille's director of football Luis Campos.

 

That would see them trying to ruin the plans of their former manager, as Carlo Ancelotti is seemingly desperate to bring Gabriel to Everton.

The Mirror reported over the weekend that talks are underway for Everton to sign Gabriel for £30million after Ancelotti sanctioned a move.

The 22-year-old has impressed with Lille this season, and the left-footed Brazilian could help bolster an Everton defence which has blown hot and cold.

Lille's Gabriel

Everton may have thought they were closing in on Gabriel, but Milan entering the race late in the day may just scupper their hopes yet.

Ancelotti will hope his former club don't spoil his plans, but with months to go until the transfer window opens, there could be twists and turns to come.

Carlo Ancelotti of Everton

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

