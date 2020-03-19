Quick links

Report: Ancelotti wants to raid former club for £23m wonderkid, he's learning English

Everton are being linked with a bizarre move to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Everton hold an interest in signing AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It's claimed that Donnarumma has been filling his afternoons with learning English, and that may lead to a move to the Premier League for the shot-stopper.

Paris Saint-Germain have held a long-term interest in Donnarumma, but it's claimed that Carlo Ancelotti would also like to sign him for Everton.

 

That would certainly be an ambitious move, and with Donnarumma allegedly unwilling to extend his contract, he could be sold for just €25million (£23million).

Unlikely... surely?

Donnarumma would be a big-name addition for Everton, and one with real room to grow over the coming years given that he is still just 21 years of age.

However, Everton already have Jordan Pickford, and whilst he has struggled at times this season, it's surely unlikely that the Toffees will splash big money on another goalkeeper before offloading Pickford.

PSG's interest would also be a concern, as Champions League clubs are likely to want Donnarumma given his huge potential, with Everton unable to offer European football.

The presence of fellow Italian Ancelotti may help Everton's cause, but this is one rumour that we really don't expect to materialise given the other suitors and Everton's current goalkeeping situationm.

