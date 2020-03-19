Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Report: £4m star indicates he wants to sign for Rangers this summer

Olly Dawes
Ianis Hagi of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers will still hope to bring Ianis Hagi to Ibrox permanently.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to the Glasgow Evening Times, Rangers loanee Ianis Hagi has reassured the club that he isn't looking to join Lazio this summer.

Reports from La Lazio Siamo Noi on Wednesday suggested that Hagi isn't sure about a permanent move to Scotland, as he wants a move to a more competitive league.

Subscribe

It was added that Hagi has been offered to Lazio, with the Italian side registering an interest in signing Hagi at the end of the season.

 

However, it's believed that Hagi has now dismissed suggestions that he wants a move to Rome, and has reassured Rangers that he wants a log-term stay at Ibrox.

Hagi, 21, has hit three goals and two assists for Rangers, showing real potential having penned a loan deal until the end of the season on January deadline day.

The Romanian ace can be signed permanently for £4million this summer, and his stance about a permanent move to Ibrox is a huge positive.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers gestures during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow, United...

It seemed odd for Hagi to want a more competitive league, given that he has been part of a struggling Rangers side in 2020.

There's no guarantee that Hagi will end up with Rangers, but this is certainly a step in the right direction at a time when Rangers fans need some positives.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers FC celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch