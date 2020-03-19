Report: £4m star indicates he wants to sign for Rangers this summer

Rangers will still hope to bring Ianis Hagi to Ibrox permanently.

According to the Glasgow Evening Times, Rangers loanee Ianis Hagi has reassured the club that he isn't looking to join Lazio this summer.

Reports from La Lazio Siamo Noi on Wednesday suggested that Hagi isn't sure about a permanent move to Scotland, as he wants a move to a more competitive league.

Subscribe

It was added that Hagi has been offered to Lazio, with the Italian side registering an interest in signing Hagi at the end of the season.

However, it's believed that Hagi has now dismissed suggestions that he wants a move to Rome, and has reassured Rangers that he wants a log-term stay at Ibrox.

Hagi, 21, has hit three goals and two assists for Rangers, showing real potential having penned a loan deal until the end of the season on January deadline day.

The Romanian ace can be signed permanently for £4million this summer, and his stance about a permanent move to Ibrox is a huge positive.

It seemed odd for Hagi to want a more competitive league, given that he has been part of a struggling Rangers side in 2020.

There's no guarantee that Hagi will end up with Rangers, but this is certainly a step in the right direction at a time when Rangers fans need some positives.