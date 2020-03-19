Quick links

Rangers and Celtic-linked £1m striker has reportedly just become available

Subhankar Mondal
Uche Ikpeazu of Hearts during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Hamilton at Tynecastle park on 15 February, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic have previously been linked with Uche Ikpeazu.

4th May 2019, Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Heart of Midlothian versus Kilmarnock; Uche Ikpeazu of Hearts

Back in April 2019, The Scottish Sun reported of interest in Uche Ikpeazu from Steven Gerrard's Rangers and Neil Lennon's Celtic.

It was reported that the Gers and the Hoops were tracking the 25-year-old forward.

The report added that Heart of Midlothian wanted £1 million as transfer fee for the English forward.

 

Nothing materialised, and the former Cambridge United forward is still at Hearts, but that could change soon.

According to The Daily Record, Hearts will offload Ikpeazu in the summer transfer widow.

The Scottish club have asked their first-team players to take a 50% pay-cut, and the 25-year-old will be sold, according to the report.

Uche Ikpeazu of Hearts applauds fans as he is substituted during the Scottish Cup 5th Round match between Heart of Midlothian and Auchinleck Talbot at Tynecastle Stadium on February 10,...

It seems that Rangers and Celtic will have another chance at signing Ikpeazu, if they want to, although the Gers and the Hoops could well decide not to reignite their interest given his goalscoring record this season.

According to WhoScored, the 25-year-old has made 15 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Gers so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

Uche Ikpeazu of Hearts arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

