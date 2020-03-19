Rangers and Celtic-linked £1m striker has reportedly just become available

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic have previously been linked with Uche Ikpeazu.

Back in April 2019, The Scottish Sun reported of interest in Uche Ikpeazu from Steven Gerrard's Rangers and Neil Lennon's Celtic.

It was reported that the Gers and the Hoops were tracking the 25-year-old forward.

The report added that Heart of Midlothian wanted £1 million as transfer fee for the English forward.

Nothing materialised, and the former Cambridge United forward is still at Hearts, but that could change soon.

According to The Daily Record, Hearts will offload Ikpeazu in the summer transfer widow.

The Scottish club have asked their first-team players to take a 50% pay-cut, and the 25-year-old will be sold, according to the report.

It seems that Rangers and Celtic will have another chance at signing Ikpeazu, if they want to, although the Gers and the Hoops could well decide not to reignite their interest given his goalscoring record this season.

According to WhoScored, the 25-year-old has made 15 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Gers so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.