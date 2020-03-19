'Some serious pace there': Ayling & Cooper send brilliant messages to Leeds teammate

Jack Harrison is on-loan at Leeds United from Manchester City.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison has posted a video on his personal Instagram account where he is working out indoors as the sporting world is currently at a standstill because of the global health pandemic.

Harrison posted two 25 seconds clips of him doing various workouts, with the speed of the videos increased so he could show the Leeds supporters everything he was doing.

For the past two seasons now, Harrison has been on-loan at Leeds from the current Premier League champions Manchester City where he earns £51k-a-week [Spotrac].

Joleon Lescott, who is a former Manchester City player and works as an advisor for the younger players at the Etihad, posted a message below Harrison's video, along with Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper sharing their brilliant messages.

Lescott responded to Harrison's video by saying: "Question mark on some of them reps mate. Think the speed of the video was a disguise. Plus, who said you can wear trainers on the carpet."

Ayling also responded: "Suppose to be 50 minutes gym session... you done it all in 2 mins."

Liam Cooper also had his say: "Some serious pace there. Eyes are killing me."

HITC View:

Last season, Harrison's quality in the final third was lacking, especially from a consistency basis. But over the summer, he put in the extra yards and it is now paying its rewards.

He has been outstanding for Leeds this season and if they do earn promotion then the Man City man would have played a huge part.

It has to be questioned whether he will return to Elland Road next season because it is going to be pretty difficult for him to break into Pep Guardiola's set-up given the serious amount of quality and depth he has at his disposal.