PS5 backwards compatibility: Top 100 most played PS4 games explained

Sony's statement about the PS5 and its backwards compatibility with the top 100 most played PS4 games has understandably confused a lot of fans.

Sony conducted their PS5 deep dive presentation yesterday and all the talk about its SSD has resulted in cutthroat debates online about whether the console is more powerful than the Xbox Series X. However, while there are plenty of people arguing online about power, there are also Sony fans who are confused and annoyed by the statement about its backwards compatibility and the implication that it only works for the top 100 most played PlayStation 4 games.

There was a lot about Sony's deep dive presentation for the PS5 yesterday which angered many understandably impatient fans. It wasn't Sony's fault, but many gamers were expecting to finally see what the PS5 actually looks like as we've known since December 2019 that Microsoft's Xbox Series X is a beautiful console that resembles a PC.

Yet, while the physical absence of the PS5 was disappointing for those hoping to see it, another point of contention online is Sony's vague statement about the console's backwards compatibility and how it'll work with the top 100 most played PS4 games at launch.

COD WARZONE: How to fix installation progress 0 on PS4

PS5 backwards compatibility: What are the top 100 most played PS4 games?

Sony hasn't shared a list of the top 100 most played PS4 games despite their announcement yesterday about the PS5's backwards compatibility.

This has understandably frustrated fans as it means people are mostly guessing when it comes to what the top 100 most played PS4 games actually are.

There's an outdated list on Reddit which counts the 100 most popular games by player count, but Sony's criteria is instead purely based on playtime.

“We recently took a look at the top 100 PlayStation 4 titles as ranked by playtime, and we’re expecting almost all of them to be playable at launch on PlayStation 5,” Mark Cerny said yesterday during the deep drive presentation (via Verge).

The "almost all of them" specification has made fans worried because of how purposefully vague it is, but there are also some who are concerned that the PS5 will only be backwards compatible with these supposed most played games.

Fortunately, Sony has posted the below statement on their PlayStation Blog which indicates that there will be more than just the 100 games that will eventually be backwards compatible:

"Lastly, we’re excited to confirm that the backwards compatibility features are working well. We recently took a look at the top 100 PS4 titles as ranked by play time, and we’re expecting almost all of them to be playable at launch on PS5.

With more than 4000 games published on PS4, we will continue the testing process and expand backwards compatibility coverage over time."

True backwards compatability:

PS5

PS4 Pro

PS4



Not missing anything pic.twitter.com/pDVldSHwA0 — Jon Cartwright (@JonComms) March 18, 2020

Is PS5 backwards compatible with PS3 and PS2 games?

No, the PS5 isn't backwards compatible with PS3 and PS2 games.

The PS5 is only confirmed to be backwards compatible with the PS4 and "almost" all of its top 100 most played games, meaning PS3 and PS2 fans are no doubt disappointed.

RESIDENT EVIL 3: How to download the Remake's demo on PS4

There was a rumour awhile back that the PS5 would be backwards compatible with everyone of its older systems, but that was always a highly unlikely scenario.