Where was Project Blue Book filmed? Season 2 took production to Canadian filming locations

Project Blue Book returned to our screens in 2020 for its second season but where is the UFO drama filmed?

The filming locations of a movie or TV series can say a lot about the production value of the film or show you're watching.

As a result, there can often be a lot of scrutiny over such a decision as a more authentic filming location can entice or dissuade viewers from tuning in.

Take 2020's Call of the Wild and 2016's Oscar-winning The Revenant as examples. The former is supposedly set in the wilderness of the Canadian Yukon but filming took place in Los Angeles and CGI was used to create the scenery while The Revenant actually went out to film on location in Canada, Argentina and the US, giving it a more authentic feel.

However, the decision on filming locations can be tricky for such shows as Project Blue Book.

Project Blue Book season 2

After season 1 of the hit History and SyFy series arrived in early 2019, sesaon 2 followed suit in the opening months of 2020.

The first episode of season 2 arrived in the US on January 21st while UK viewers have had to wait until March 12th to finally watch.

The new season continues the stories of Dr J. Allen Hynek and Captain Michael Quinn as they investigate reported sightings of UFOs as part of the secretive Project Blue Book.

Where is Project Blue Book set?

Season 2 of Project Blue Book takes our two lead characters to Area 51, one of the most secretive locations on Earth.

Area 51 and the surrounding towns have long been hotbeds or reported UFO activity and military operations there are kept firmly under wraps.

However, given the top-secret nature of Area 51, filming for the series could not take place in or around the genuine locations so another plan had to be devised.

Where was Project Blue Book filmed?

Project Blue Book was filmed in and around the Canadian city of Vancouver in the British Columbia region.

Filming on the second season of Project Blue Book took place between July and November 2019 in Vancouver as well as the towns of Coquitlam and Steveston in the suburbs of Greater Vancouver.

Season 2 of Project Blue Book concludes on March 24th in the US while UK viewers can tune in at 9pm on Thursday evenings on SyFy until the final episode arrives on May 14th.