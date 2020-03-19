Is Project Blue Book renewed for season 3? Fans call on History to renew UFO drama

Project Blue Book is nearing the end of its second season and naturally, fans are asking if season 3 is on the horizon?

Waiting for one of your favourite TV shows to get renewed for another series can often be a stressful experience.

That is more so when the current season of a TV show is nearing its end.

For fans of Project Blue Book, that's exactly the case as season 2 of the hit History and SyFy series draws closer to its conclusion.

The question on the lips of many fans is whether or not the UFO drama will be renewed for a third season.

Project Blue Book season 2

The TV series revolves around the real-life Project Blue Book, a series of secret investigations into possible UFO sightings during the 1950s and 1960s.

Season 2 of Project Blue Book arrived on History in the US on January 21st and has been airing weekly since while in the UK, on the channel SyFy, season 2 only just arrived on March 12th.

Now, at the time of writing, there is just one episode left in the second season in the US and naturally, fans are starting to turn their attention to a possible third instalment.

Will there be a season 3?

Unconfirmed.

A third season of Project Blue Book has not yet been confirmed.

That has come as somewhat of a surprise as season 2 was announced after just four episodes of season 1 had aired.

Viewing figures have not dropped off dramatically so there is a slight sense of mystery surrounding the future of the series.

On the plus side, however, the real Project Blue Book ran from 1952 up until 1969 so there are almost 20 years worth of stories to take from that timeline and use in the series.

Fans certainly want more!

Fans who are nearing the end of season 2 are already calling for more episodes and have taken to social media to make their feelings known.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "@HISTORY TIME TO ANNOUNCE SEASON 3 OF PROJECT BLUE BOOK"

While another commented: "C'mon @HistoryBlueBook, please renew for season 3 already"

And finally, this fan added: "I just want an official announcement of renewal for season 3"

Season 2 of Project Blue Book concludes on March 24th in the US while UK viewers can tune in weekly on Thursday evenings at 9pm on SyFy until the final episode airs on May 14th.