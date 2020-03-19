Quick links

'Please stay': Worried Liverpool fans react to what their £25m man's said

John Verrall
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool supporters are becoming concerned that Georginio Wijnaldum could leave them, as he still has not sorted out his contract at Anfield.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at...

Liverpool fans are urging Georginio Wijnaldum to stay and sign a new contract with them.

Wijnaldum has just over a year remaining on his current deal at Liverpool, and he is yet to commit his future to the club.

The Dutch midfielder has deliberately been coy in interviews, where he hasn’t quashed suggestions that he could leave Liverpool.

 

Wijnaldum did tell Liverpool’s official website in the week that he feels he has improved considerably under Jurgen Klopp’s guidance though.

My development since I came to Liverpool has been good,” the £25 million midfielder (Guardian) said. “I have become more of an all-round player.

“I am a more complete player now than I was when I arrived.”

The comments have sparked some worried Liverpool fans into encouraging Wijnaldum to stick around, as they do not want to lose him.

If Wijnaldum was to leave Liverpool it would be a blow to Jurgen Klopp’s side, as he has proven very valuable to them since his arrival.

Wijnaldum’s ability to play in a range of midfield roles has been important to Liverpool and he has developed into an integral part of Klopp’s starting line-up.

Wijnaldum has played in all but one of Liverpool’s Premier League matches this campaign, and it would be somewhat of a surprise if he did opt to move elsewhere at the end of the season.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

