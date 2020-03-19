Player Liverpool reportedly in intense competition for once described ‘so fast it’s not normal’

Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs linked with Leon Bailey.

Leon Bailey has been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal, and Ronald de Boer’s previous comments on the Bayer Leverkusen winger will be of encouragement for the Anfield and Emirates Stadium faithful.

According to The Express, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Bailey from German club Bayer in the summer transfer window.

The Jamaica international is one of the best young wingers in Europe, and the 22-year-old can only get better.

It does not come as a surprise that Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs reportedly interested in the youngster, and De Boer’s previous comments underline just how good he is.

TalkSPORT has quoted Ajax youth coach De Boer as previously saying about Bailey: “He’s so fast it’s not normal. His speed, combined with his technique, is very rate. Exceptional. He has no weak points.”

Stats

Bailey has made seven starts and seven substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayer so far this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The winger has also scored one goal in 45 minutes of Europa League action for the German club this campaign, and played 116 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 22-year-old scored five goals and provided one assist in 29 Bundesliga matches and played eight matches in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.